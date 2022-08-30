Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 416,357 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,357 shares during the quarter. Hyperfine makes up about 1.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyperfine were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at $10,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at $7,250,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at $5,523,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

HYPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 303,137 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at $700,281.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 543,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 303,137 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,281.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,198 shares of company stock valued at $657,052 and sold 27,185 shares valued at $48,189. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,727. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

