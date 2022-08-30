Moon Rabbit (AAA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $69,615.00

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Moon Rabbit coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Rabbit has a market capitalization of $92,855.96 and approximately $69,615.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moon Rabbit has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.89 or 1.00104073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082040 BTC.

Moon Rabbit Profile

Moon Rabbit (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moon Rabbit

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Rabbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Rabbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Rabbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

