MVL (MVL) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.22 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. MVL has a market cap of $130.58 million and $6.22 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

