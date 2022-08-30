Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $143.98

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.98, but opened at $139.52. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $131.25, with a volume of 1,056 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.
Nabors Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.