Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $143.98

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.98, but opened at $139.52. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $131.25, with a volume of 1,056 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

