Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 5,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,224 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $28.46.

The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

