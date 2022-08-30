Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 5,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,224 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $28.46.
The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.
Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
