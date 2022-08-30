Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $31,780.24 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $31,780.24 and approximately $3,795.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,244,447 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

