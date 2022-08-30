Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $31,453.91 and approximately $3,553.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,244,391 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

