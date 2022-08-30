National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 330,121 shares.The stock last traded at $66.73 and had previously closed at $68.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 433,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,130,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

