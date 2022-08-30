National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 330,121 shares.The stock last traded at $66.73 and had previously closed at $68.04.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
