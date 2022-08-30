National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

