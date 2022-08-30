National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 779,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.