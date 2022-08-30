Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 38,718 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. 3,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,283. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

