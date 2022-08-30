Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MET opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

