Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,138. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

