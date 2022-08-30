Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 65,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,173. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

