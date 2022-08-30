Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 211,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,720,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.