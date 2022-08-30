Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.32% of Syneos Health worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 484,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

