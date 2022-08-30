Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $27,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,583,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 184.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.53. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

