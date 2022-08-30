Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29.93 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Cogent Communications worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 165,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 389.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $550,714. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

