Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,167.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,065.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

