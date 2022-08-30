Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 33,391 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $36,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 982,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 248,347 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 134,241 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

