Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 673 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $27,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of TM stock remained flat at $151.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 173,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $165.73. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

