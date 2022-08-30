NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.22.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

