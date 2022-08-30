Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Navigator Global Investments Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Navigator Global Investments Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

