Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Navigator Global Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
About Navigator Global Investments
