NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.02 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $268.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00020338 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00097399 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00269658 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00027924 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008410 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,923,878 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
