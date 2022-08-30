Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 968,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Featured Stories
