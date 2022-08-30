Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 968,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Shares of NLTX remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.48.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.