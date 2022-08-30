Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Profile

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 316,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,189. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

