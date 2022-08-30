Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 260,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,607,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $11,198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 164.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 293,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 182,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.72. The company had a trading volume of 129,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

