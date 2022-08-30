New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic
In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
New Relic Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NEWR opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.