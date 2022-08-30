NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
NEXGEL Trading Down 9.5 %
NEXGEL Company Profile
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXGEL (NXGL)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.