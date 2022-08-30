NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL Trading Down 9.5 %

NEXGEL Company Profile

NXGL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,337. NEXGEL has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

