NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,850.0 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $20.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NEXON has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

