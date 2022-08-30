NFTb Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.25 million and $122,907.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
