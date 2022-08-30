NFTX Price Reaches $28.93 on Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $95,438.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $28.93 or 0.00142556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

