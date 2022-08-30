Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $5,494.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.
About Niftyx Protocol
Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.
Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.