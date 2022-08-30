Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 19,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

