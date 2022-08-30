Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.94.
Noah Trading Down 3.9 %
NOAH opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $47.92.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
