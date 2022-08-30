Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.94.

NOAH opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

