NoLimitCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,686.00 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $402,537.11 and $18,686.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008645 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001683 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

