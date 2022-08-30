Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 196,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,631. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

