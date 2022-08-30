Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. 64,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,458. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

