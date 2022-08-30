Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.96 and a 200-day moving average of $427.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

