Norinchukin Bank The Buys 7,218 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on COP. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.32.

NYSE COP traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 202,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,622. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

