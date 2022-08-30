Norinchukin Bank The Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 45,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.