Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.01. 41,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

