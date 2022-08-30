Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 497 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after buying an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,587,000 after buying an additional 149,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $658.18. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

