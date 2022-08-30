Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,479. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.