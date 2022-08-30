Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 388,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.62. The company has a market cap of $335.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

