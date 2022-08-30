Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 5,058 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 271.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

