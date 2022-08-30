Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 6,100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.50. 511,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,175. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

