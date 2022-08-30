Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.24 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 58,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.



