Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,458. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

