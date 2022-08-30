Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. 185,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

